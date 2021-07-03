EAGLES UNFILTERED: An Early Mock Draft for 2022, with Eagles Making 3 Picks

It's never too early to talk about 2022, for a variety of reasons when it comes to the Eagles, but especially with them owning at least two first-round selections

We don’t even know yet what the Eagles 2021 draft class will do on the field, or even off the field, but it’s never too early to talk about the next draft class.

Especially when the Eagles are expected to have three first-round draft picks and is in a roster transition from old to young.

So it was that I was intrigued by a mock draft released by Zack Patraw, president of the NFL Draft Bible early in the week and the reason for this latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast.

Here’s what I liked:

Patraw doesn’t have the Eagles taking a quarterback in the first round. That means he likes Jalen Hurts to have a good season.

We talked about it.

Also, he has the Eagles making three picks in the first round. That means he trusts Carson Wentz will meet the playtime requirements in Indianapolis.

We talked about it.

Here’s what I didn’t like:

He has the Eagles taking a wide receiver with one of those first-round picks.

We talked about it, with thoughts on Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith, the last two first-round picks.

Patraw has the Eagles going with defense with their first two picks, including their own, at No. 6 overall, and the Dolphins’ pick acquired in a pre-draft trade, which Patraw has at No. 20.

Who did he chose and why?

There’s also some discussion on Landon Dickerson and a dream I had about the Eagles’ second-round pick, who remains unsigned. Eagles fans would think the dream more of a nightmare.

Here is the link to view Pataw’s mock draft for 2022:

https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/mocks/2022-nfl-mock-draft-monday-the-quarterback-decision

Here is the link to listen to our Eagles Unfiltered podcast that talks about Patraw’s decisions:

