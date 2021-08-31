EAGLES UNFILTERED: Minshew Mania, Roster Cuts, and Preseason Look Back

Plenty of information here as the Eagles prepare to open the regular season in less than two weeks in Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA - It’s time to formulate the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Who stays?

Who goes?

Any surprises?

Already the team has cut eight players.

Five went on Sunday: TE Cary Angeline, undrafted rookie DE JaQuan Bailey, hard-working RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith.

Various reports have the Eagles cutting WR Andre Patton, OL Ross Pierschbacher, and CB Mike Jacquet.

Your Eagles Unfiltered hosts Conor Myles and Ed Kracz spin another podcast episode where some possibilities are discussed.

They also look back at a preseason where we didn’t see much of the starters.

That doesn’t mean nothing was learned.

The two discuss what was learned and the pros and cons of not playing the starters.

One good thing is the depth got plenty of reps in the three preseason games.

What are some others?

Myles and Kracz discuss.

There’s also some talk about Minshew Mania after the Eagles landed the backup quarterback from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday morning deal.

Minshew was at practice on Monday and wore the No. 10. He was No. 15 in Jacksonville, it that number is retired in Philadelphia in honor of Steve Van Buren.

