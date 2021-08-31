August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Eagles Extra+NewsSI.com
Search

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Minshew Mania, Roster Cuts, and Preseason Look Back

Plenty of information here as the Eagles prepare to open the regular season in less than two weeks in Atlanta
Author:
Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA - It’s time to formulate the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Who stays?

Who goes?

Any surprises?

Already the team has cut eight players.

Five went on Sunday: TE Cary Angeline, undrafted rookie DE JaQuan Bailey, hard-working RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith.

Various reports have the Eagles cutting WR Andre Patton, OL Ross Pierschbacher, and CB Mike Jacquet.

Your Eagles Unfiltered hosts Conor Myles and Ed Kracz spin another podcast episode where some possibilities are discussed.

They also look back at a preseason where we didn’t see much of the starters.

That doesn’t mean nothing was learned.

The two discuss what was learned and the pros and cons of not playing the starters.

One good thing is the depth got plenty of reps in the three preseason games.

What are some others?

Myles and Kracz discuss.

There’s also some talk about Minshew Mania after the Eagles landed the backup quarterback from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday morning deal.

Minshew was at practice on Monday and wore the No. 10. He was No. 15 in Jacksonville, it that number is retired in Philadelphia in honor of Steve Van Buren.

You can find the podcast on several platforms.

Here is the link for Apple podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/eagles-unfiltered/id1500444939

This is the link to listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7cwIp0tj37Qd7LQqWLmt4Z?si=CSPBECeqQwurYD8pVWfH-w&dl_branch=1

Finally, the YouTube link:

https://youtu.be/8ydAqS7I3Pw

Conor Myles covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-hosts the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast on Bleav Podcast Network. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Marken Michel heads up field after a catch against the New York Jets
News

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Minshew Mania, Roster Cuts, and Preseason Look Back

Jason Kelce talked about the team's OL depth
News

Eagles OL Depth Has Howie Roseman Looking for Trade Partner

IMG_2784
News

Liftoff for Landon Dickerson Has Arrived

Rodney McLeod will miss final three games after tearing his ACL against the Saints
News

Eagles Activate Rodney McLeod, Landon Dickerson

Zach Ertz znd Dallas Goedert
News

Expect More 12 Personnel Than Expected with a "Professional" Zach Ertz still Present

quez-watkins
News

No Sweat for Quez Watkins After Offseason with Calvin Ridley

Eagles indoor practice facilty
News

Eagles Cutdown Tracker to 53-Man Roster

GardnerMinshew
News

Examining the Gardner Minshew Deal