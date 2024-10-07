Cardinals $51 Million Star Could Be Fit For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles should be considering all options at this point to add more depth to the franchise.
Philadelphia is 2-2 on the young season and now needs to start preparing for a Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. It should be a winnable game, but the Eagles will need to prepare and get back on track.
The Eagles likely will get some reinforcements back for the Browns game which certainly should help. Philadelphia could have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back for the Week 6 clash.
Philadelphia should consider other options in free agency, though, and there are some players who could help. At this point, there are some top free agents still out there who likely could be had at a discount. One player who should be in consideration for the Eagles is former Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries.
He is a one-time Pro Bowler who, at one point, was a top offensive lineman. He signed a three-year deal worth just over $51 million, and yet he remains available right now. He suffered a torn ACL against the Eagles last season but should be able to return at some point this season.
The Eagles don't necessarily need more offensive line help, but it could never hurt to have more Pro Bowl-caliber options available. He suffered his knee injury about nine months ago at this point. Why not take chance on him to see if he is nearing a full recovery?
More NFL: Eagles Called 'Longshots' For $140 Million Superstar