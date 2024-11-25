Eagles Urged To Give $1.6M Breakout Star New Deal Before Someone Else Can
The Philadelphia Eagles made the right move this past offseason by signing 27-year-old linebacker Zack Baun.
He spent the first four years of his National Football League career as a member of the New Orleans Saints but didn't have a large role. Baun joined the Eagles this past offseason on a $1.6 million deal and has blossomed into a rising star thanks to a more prominent role.
Baun has started all 11 games this season so far for Philadelphia and has a career-high 105 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Before this season, his career-high in tackles was 30. He has more than tripled that number with six games still to go.
He looks like he could be a big piece for the Eagles for years to come, but he only is under contract for this season. Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department urged the team to consider extending him before he hits the open market after the season.
"Move to Make Now: Extend LB Zack Baun," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles don't have any glaring weaknesses they can address via the lingering free-agent market, though they may kick the tires on an available pass-rusher such as Shaq Lawson or Randy Gregory in the wake of Graham's injury.
"However, general manager Howie Roseman could get out in front of the 2025 market and lock up linebacker Zack Baun now...The do-everything linebacker is likely to cash in with a significant contract should he reach the open market. The Eagles shouldn't allow him to get there."
This is a great idea and should be one that is front of mind for Philadelphia.
