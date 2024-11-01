Eagles Urged To Reunite Giants Star With Saquon Barkley In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have had success snatching a superstar from one of the team's biggest rivals. Could they do it again?
Philadelphia made one of the biggest moves of this past offseason by landing star running back Saquon Barkley after spending the first six years of his career with the New York Giants. New York clearly made the wrong move letting Barkley go.
The 2024 season hasn't gone as planned for the Giants and now they could trade some more pieces ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. Azeez Ojulari consistently has been mentioned as a trade candidate and USA Today's Glenn Erby mentioned the Eagles as a fit.
"Azeez Ojulari is in the final year of his rookie contract and has six sacks in eight games for a Giants defense that already has Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns on the payroll," Erby said.
A trade of this nature would be somewhat of a shock. Ojulari is a key piece of the Giants' defense and is having a career-year. He has six sacks already through eight games. He could provide a massive boost to the Eagles' defense. But, it would be a shock to see New York trade someone like Ojulari within the division.
It's a good idea and a good fit if the Eagles and Giants weren't in the same division. He's the type of player the Eagles probably want to add, but a trade should be considered unlikely.
More NFL: Eagles Linked To Star RB In Last-Minute Trade To Pair With Saquon Barkley