Eagles Linked To Star RB In Last-Minute Trade To Pair With Saquon Barkley
Could the Philadelphia Eagles add another dynamic running back to the offense?
Philadelphia clearly wasn't afraid to make a big move this past offseason as they landed superstar running back Saquon Barkley in free agency on a large deal. Philadelphia doesn't have a ton of depth behind Barkley which has led some to wonder whether the Eagles could use the trade deadline as a way to do so.
It would be somewhat of a shock to see the Eagles make a big move for another runningback, but FanSided's Jake Beckman put together an intriguing idea that would land Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne in Philadelphia.
"Saquon Barkley rocks, but there is an unfathomable gap between him and Kenny Gainwell," Beckman said. "Gainwell is going to be a free agent after this season, so the Eagles have an opportunity (albeit an unlikely one) to do the ole switcheroo in the next week. They could trade Kenny Gainwell because in all reality they’re not going to pay him next year, and then trade again for a different running back...
"Travis Etienne has taken a backseat to Tank Bigsby in the Jaguars’ backfield over the past handful of weeks. They’re a bad team that’s currently spiraling, so they should be sellers at the deadline. Etienne was the Jags’ first-round pick in 2021 but missed that whole season with a foot injury from a preseason game. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in the two seasons he’s actually played."
Etienne is a star in his own right, although he's not as good as Barkley. A two-headed rushing attack featuring Barkley and Etienne is a fun thought, although it would be somewhat surprising. We don't have to wait long until the deadline to see if this is possible.
