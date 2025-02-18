Eagles Urged To Reunite With 28-Year Old $3.5 Million Pro Bowler
We are just a few weeks from a flurry of action across the National Football League.
The National Football League free agency negotiating period will kick off on March 10th. Teams will be able to officially sign players starting on March 12th. It's going to be an interesting few weeks as teams prepare for free agency.
The Philadelphia Eagles surely will try to keep as much of its roster together as possible after a legendary season. Philadelphia has done wonders in free agency over the last few years, but the roster will get more expensive this offseason. The Eagles built the best defense in football and mainly did so through the draft and cheap free agents who blossomed in town.
One example is Zack Baun. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal last offseason and turned into a superstar. He was named to the first-team All-Pro, was a Pro Bowler, and was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Eagles struck gold with the 28-year-old, but he's heading back to free agency this offseason and absolutely will cost more now.
Will the Eagles find a way to bring him back? ESPN's Matt Bowen suggested that Philadelphia "should be trying" to get a deal done.
"Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles," Bowen said. "The Eagles should be trying to keep Baun after his breakout season, which included high-level production in the playoffs. A three-down defender in Vic Fangio's defense, Baun recorded 150 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception in the regular season. He followed that with two picks in the postseason, including one against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Let's run it back."
The Eagles surely won't be able to keep every pending free agent this offseason, but it would absolutely make sense to bring back Baun. He thrived in Vic Fangio's system and should be a priority for Howie Roseman and the front office.
More NFL: Cowboys Projected As Potential Threat To Sign Eagles 25-Year-Old