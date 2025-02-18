Cowboys Projected As Potential Threat To Sign Eagles 25-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to make some very difficult decisions to make with free agency now just a few weeks away.
Philadelphia has 17 players heading to free agency this offseason and one player who is heading to the open market is offensive guard/tackle Mekhi Becton. He landed a one-year, $2.75 million with the Eagles and had a great season. Becton is just 25 years old and was the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He struggled with some injuries with the Jets but was healthy in 2024 and looked like a star. Now, he's projected to land a four-year, $40 million deal this offseason from Spotrac.
It would be great if the Eagles could bring him back to town. While this is the case, any team looking for offensive line help could make sense for Becton. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the top 50 free agents with potential suitors and had the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears for Becton.
"Becton quickly secured a starting spot and played a massive role in Philly's march to Super Bowl LIX,: Knox said. "He started 15 games in the regular season and was graded as the league's 21st-ranked guard, according to Pro Football Focus. The question for guard-needy teams is whether Becton can continue to play well away from the Eagles and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. That question has yet to be answered, obviously, but Becton's experience at tackle should give him added value on the open market.
"The Bears should be high on the list of interested teams. The offensive interior was an issue in 2024, and Chicago could lose guard Teven Jenkins in free agency next month. The Cowboys should also consider Becton—if they can erase their projected $5.7 million cap deficit—as a potential replacement for Zack Martin. Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys."
Hopefully, Philadelphia can bring him back. It would be tough to see him land in the division if the Cowboys were to be interested.
