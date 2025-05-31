Eagles Urged To Sign Ex-Patriots Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles made a pretty big trade on Friday.
Philadelphia cut its losses and moved defensive end Bryce Huff after an offseason of rumors to the San Francisco 49ers for a mid-round draft pick. This is a move that clears some salary cap, frees up some cash, and also opens a roster spot for Philadelphia. The Eagles cut Huff's role last year so it's not crazy to think that he wouldn't have a large role with the Eagles in 2025 even if they couldn't find a trade partner.
But, the Eagles. Now, the question is whether or not they will add another pass rusher? The Eagles already signed Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari in free agency. But, there is still talent on the board. Eagles Wire's Glenn Erby made a list of 10 options to replace Huff with some being internal and others being external. One name that stood out was former Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens star Matthew Judon.
"Matthew Judon, Edge," Erby said. "Another veteran defensive end, Judon, had a 15.5-sack season but only 5.5 sacks in 2024."
Judon would be a fantastic get. There were rumors earlier in the offseason about the Eagles having interest in a guy like Myles Garrett. Garrett is a phenomenal talent. There was a time just a few years ago when there was a real argument that Judon was at least close to his level. In 2022, Judon had 15 1/2 sacks with the Patriots. An injury ended his season early in 2023 and then in 2024 he was working off rust. In 2022, Garrett finished just ahead of Judon with 16 sacks.
He's still available at 32 years old. Why not give him a chance now with an opening?
