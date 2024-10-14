Eagles Urged To Sign Former $57 Million Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Philadelphia Eagles got the job done in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.
Philadelphia badly needed a win and got one. The matchup certainly wasn't pretty, but the Eagles did look better as they took down the Browns. The Eagles have gotten a lot of negative press, but they currently sit in second place in the NFC East at 3-2 and now are healthier.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team despite the headlines swirling around the team. Philadelphia has a lot of talent and could make some noise this season. Even the Eagles could use a boost, though and the linebacker spot is one that could use more depth.
Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department urged Philadelphia to sign former Pro Bowler Deion Jones.
"Add Now: (linebacker) Deion Jones," Bleacher Report said."The Eagles could use some help at linebacker, especially now that the depth at the position is thinner with Devin White's release last Tuesday. So, adding a veteran like Jones should be on the table.
"The 29-year-old who turns 30 next month isn't the player he used to be, but he can at least be a decent coverage backer if the team needs someone to fill in."
Jones is still out there and, at one point, was one of the better linebackers in football. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and landed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. Philadelphia could get him for much cheaper now, why not?
More NFL: Speculation Getting Out Of Control Involving Eagles' Nick Sirianni