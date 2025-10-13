Eagles' Versatility Will Have To Do Until Reinforcements Arrive - If They Do
PHILADELPHIA – Until the cavalry gets here, if it ever does arrive, the Eagles will have to make do with the edge rushers/outside linebackers they have in the cupboard. It’s not bare but Za’Darius Smith’s abrupt retirement on Monday morning certainly left a cavernous empty space.
It wouldn’t be so bad if Nolan Smith was healthy. The player the Eagle were counting on heavily was placed on injured reserve after just three weeks and isn’t expected back until the Eagles’ first game out of their bye week, on Nov. 8 in Green Bay.
There are two games to get through before then – at the Vikings on Sunday, followed by the Giants, again, at home - and the Eagles are on a two-game losing streak. The trade deadline is Nov. 4, and maybe help, in the form of a trade by general manager Howie Roseman, will bring in reinforcements.
Nick Sirianni was asked about the situation on Monday afternoon, and he expressed confidence in the guys in that room, because, well, of course, he would because he’s the head coach.
Eagles Versatility Could Include Patrick Johnson
“We have a lot of versatility there and we have a really good linebacker room altogether,” he said. “We look at everything. We look at everything that we can do to help our team be as successful as we possibly can.”
It’s a linebacker room that presumably got stronger when Nakobe Dean was activated last week from the PUP list. He played just six snaps – all on special teams – in a 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday.
Perhaps his role grows, and he’s back in the middle of the defense, which would push Zack Baun to move outside. That would free rookie Jihaad Campbell to move to edge rusher. It doesn’t have to be on every snap, because there is the possibility that maybe even Baun takes some reps on the edge with Dean and Campbell at linebacker.
“To get Nakobe back in there rolling because we know the type of player he is, and Jihaad’s played really well, and [LB] Zack Baun’s played really well,” said Sirianni. “So again, we'll see. …But really excited about the room.”
As it stands, the Eagles have Jalyx Hunt, who doesn’t have a sack and just five QB hits in six games, and Josh Uche, who is also looking for his first sack and has only one QB hit.
Azeez Ojulari has come on in the last two games, and he got 29 snaps to Uche's 27 against the Giants. He has six tackles in two games, with one QB hit, but he does not have a sack, either. Patrick Johnson played 22 snaps and had his first career sack in New York, so there could be more of a role waiting for him, too.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will talk with reporters on Tuesday, and maybe he will shed further light on the situation.
More NFL: Eagles Left In Lurch With Surprise Retirement Of Za'Darius Smith