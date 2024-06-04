Eagles Today

Eagles Veteran Cornerback Shows Up at Minicamp, Will Cross-Train At Safety

James Bradberry didn't attend any of the open OTAs, but is in Philly for the mandatory minicamp and will be learing a new postion.

Ed Kracz

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – James Bradberry is at the Eagles' veteran minicamp this week. Even though it is mandatory, it is somewhat surprising the veteran cornerback is in attendance.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni revealed why, saying on Tuesday that Bradberry will be cross-trained at safety after being a cornerback for the first eight years of his NFL career.

“James has always been a team guy since the moment he stepped in here and from what I understand everywhere else he’s been because we did our research before we brought James in here in 2022,” said Sirianni. “He’d do anything for his teammates, he’d do anything for his team.”

This is more about the team, though the Eagles’ perceived need at safety doesn’t seem as great anymore. Especially if Bradberry can play a role there because Avonte Maddox is also being cross-trained at safety.

James Bradberry
Those two add depth to a spot that had last year’s undrafted free agent Mekhi Garner running third team with Sydney Brown out recovering from a late-season torn ACL and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship getting the bulk of the reps with the first team, along with Maddox.

Bradberry’s transition to safety could allow the Eagles to keep him on the roster.

With the influx of youth and talent at cornerback, including first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell, Bradberry appeared to be on the outside looking in at a roster spot.

The perception was they would cut him, but June 1 came and went, and he wasn’t released. The thinking then shifted to a potential trade, and maybe that will still happen, but now there seems to be a path for Bradberry to stick on the 53-man roster.

Sirianni believes it isn’t far-fetched that Bradberry, who is entering his ninth NFL season, can make the transition.

“He was able to do a couple different things last year and played the majority of his career at corner then was able to do some things at the dime, some things at the nickel, some things at the corner, and now he’s working some of the safety stuff, which you’ll see (Tuesday),” said the head coach.

Sirianni compared the potential of Bradberry at safety to former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers star Charles Woodson, who changed to safety after 15 years at cornerback, eight Pro Bowls, and making 54 of his 65 career interceptions.

“The first guy that comes to my mind is Charles Woodson,” said Sirianni. “He went from an elite corner to an elite nickel to an elite safety. So, I’m excited about that for James, that he’s able to do more.”

In another surprise, though not as big as Bradberry showing up and switching positions, guard Landon Dickerson is not attending the minicamp. Sirianni called it an excused absence, saying that Dickerson came to him a couple of months ago and told him he had a personal thing to do at this time.

