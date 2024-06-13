Eagles "Veteran" Defensive Tackle Fine Flying Under The Radar
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Carter this, Jordan Davis that.
Milton who?
That seems to be how it goes whenever an Eagles defensive coach takes to the podium. They are always being asked about Carter and Davis, Davis and Carter. Even players are asked for their opinions of their two young teammates.
Obviously, Carter and Davis, Davis and Carter, are important pieces in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme. But they can’t play every snap in every game, and this Milton who guy, who doesn’t seem to get much love, is here for it.
Milton Williams is an underrated piece on the defensive line, especially now that Fletcher Cox is retired.
“That’s how it’s always been,” said Williams last year. “I always had to go the hard route to do what I want. This isn’t anything different.”
Williams wasn’t made available during the spring to take reporters’ questions, but new defensive line coach Clint Hurtt was asked whether he thought Williams was flying under the radar. He agreed he thought was a little bit.
“It’s amazing,” said Hurtt. “He is the elder statesman in the room, and he just turned 25 the other day. Milton has been unbelievable. His work ethic and attention to detail and asking a ton of questions. I love that part about him.
“I tell him all the time that there’s no such thing as a dumb question. Ask it. He’s still learning the game and maturing. I think he has a very bright future.”
Williams played more defensive snaps last year than his first two seasons, racking up 494 (46 percent). His production didn’t always show up on the stat sheet, but that’s the way it sometimes goes with defensive tackles, who are often asked to occupy blockers to free up linebackers to make tackles.
He made had just a half-sack with 42 tackles, a forced fumble, seven quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.
Those numbers should go higher this year. They need to go higher, perhaps more in line with what he achieved in 2022, when he had four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
If he does that, he won’t be underrated anymore. Maybe he will even earn a new contract. As it is, his rookie deal will expire at the end of the season. Already, the two players taken before he went No. 73 overall in 2021 - DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson - have been given new deals this offseason.
“I just come out here, do my job whenever my number is called,” he said last year. “I’m still here. They believe in me.”
More NFL: Eagles Locker Neighbors Battling For Linebacker Role: Could History With Coach Help?