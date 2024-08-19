Eagles Veteran Receiver And Linebacker Have Race To Finish Line For Roster Spot
PHILADELPHIA – It’s going to be a race to the finish line, where a spot on the Eagles 53-man roster waits.
The good news is both players have put their injuries behind them, for the most part. The bad news is they have fallen behind the competition.
Receiver Parris Campbell was a full participant in Sunday’s practice after suffering a groin injury that cost him six practice and linebacker Oren Burks was back in pads this past weekend for the first time this summer, though still limited with a knee injury.
Burks can be grateful that he is still on the 91-man roster. The Eagles have made some moves with others this summer, cutting some to bring in others. Burks could have easily been waived with an injury designation. That is potentially a good sign for the former 2018 third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers out of Vanderbilt because it might mean the Eagles still believe he can help this year.
“I’m feeling like myself again,” he said. “It was unfortunate starting off camp with an injury but I’m doing the best I can day to day rehabbing and getting back, taking the mental reps, and I want to be ready when the time comes.”
Burks was signed as a free agent from the San Francisco 49ers on March 20 to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $2.5 million but has been shelved since camp started on July 24. He is hoping that maybe he will be able to return as a full participant and get some reps against the Minnesota Vikings in Saturday’s home preseason final (1 p.m.).
“(The injury) was just an ongoing thing,” he said. “It wasn’t ready to go by the time we came for camp. I’m just getting back to myself now. I’m feeling really good, explosive, fast, everything I need to play football.”
As for possibly playing Saturday, he said, “I’m taking it one day at a time, but hopefully that’ll be an opportunity.”
While Burks watched and took mental reps, he saw fellow linebackers Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, rookie Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Ben VanSumeren roar past him.
Campbell has been fortunate in that, one, the Eagles haven’t brought in another receiver, yet, and, two, no other receiver after A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Britain Covey, have been consistent enough to make him an afterthought.
“If we had a game today, tomorrow, no matter when it is, I need reps,” he said. “Reps, reps, reps.”
They will likely come Saturday, if he is healthy enough and the Eagles want to see more. The second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 out of Ohio State said he beat his timeline to return by about a week, which is always his goal when he gets hurt.
“I think the sense of urgency is always there whenever you’re out there, if you’re out for a little bit or in the mix of things,” he said. “It goes to making the most of every opportunity. Now that I am back, it’s just about doing the right things, showing that I’m good, things like that. I just think t’s all about of making the most of every opportunity.”
Campbell has the benefit of possibly making some inroads as a kickoff returner, though right now the frontrunners for that job appear to be Isaiah Rodgers and Kenny Gainwell.
“I’ve been around these guys, they know what I bring to the table, they know what I can do, but it’s also about showing it, and being out there and doing it,” he said. “I feel like at the beginning of camp I was doing that. I don’t think at all that washes away.
"It’s still there, it’s still on tape, but when you miss that much time it’s kind of like, days go by, and other guys start making plays, and it’s like…”
He let that thought trail off, hoping his play this week can speak for itself.
