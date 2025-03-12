Eagles Veteran Star To Cross Keystone State
Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay is set to cross the Keystone State, moving from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to an NFL source.
Others have reported that $10M is fully guaranteed.
The Eagles had an interest in bringing back Slay, 34, for his 13th NFL season at a lesser number but quickly surmised the market was going to bear more fruit for the savvy veteran.
Slay spent five successful seasons in Philadelphia as the CB1 which included three Pro Bowl honors, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Lombardi Trophy. He was also a three-time team captain and finished his Eagles tenure with a brilliant playoff run that included 14 tackles, a league-best 5 pass breakups, and an interception en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Slay had said publicly that all things being equal he preferred to finish his career in Philadelphia. That said, he has also professed a deep respect for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
Slay has been designated as a post-June 1 cut by the Eagles, something that will allow Philadelphia to spread out cap hits of $9,441,483 in 2025, and $13,264,966 in 2026.
Philadelphia also lost its CB3 from the 2024-25 season, Isaiah Rodgers, to Minnesota in free agency.
Moving forward, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and secondary coach Christian Parker still have star 2024 rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to build on at the position, and another promising player in Kelee Ringo, who will be entering his third NFL season come September.
The hope is that Ringo can seize an outside position opposite Mitchell while DeJean continues to handle the slot at a high level. The Eagles also value the coverage skills of another player entering his third season, Eli Ricks.
Futures signings on the roster include veteran slot option Parry Nickerson, who is well-liked by Fangio and head coach Nick Sirianni, as well as younger A.J. Woods and Tariq Castro-Field.
