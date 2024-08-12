Eagles Vic Fangio's Assessment of Two Edge Rushers Is Not Overly Glowing
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith is being counted on to get to the quarterback this year, one year after being tutored by Haason Reddick as a rookie. Jalyx Hunt is the wildcard off the edge.
A third-round pick considered a project with vast potential, Hunt was active in his first NFL game on Friday night in his 24 defensive snaps. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was a bit surprised at Hunt’s play, which included three tackles, one for loss, and some quarterback pressures.
“I thought Hunt did a little better than I thought he would, just based on practices,” said Fangio. “I think he's improving and he's coming, and I think he'll continue to improve.”
The DC’s implication seems to be that Hunt’s practices aren’t up to his standard, yet. Maybe he is better when the lights come on than he is practice. Or maybe this is way of simply motivating the 23-year-old rookie.
Heading into the game, Fangio perhaps lit a bit of fire under Hunt, saying: “When the pads came on you could tell that playing for Cornell and Houston Baptist wasn't exactly the same as the NFL.”
So, exactly where he will fit in the Eagles’ rotation is still to be determined.
As for Smith, he had one sack in 23 defensive snaps to go along with four tackles against the Baltimore Ravens in the exhibition opener.
What did Fangio think?
“Nolan had some productive snaps there,” he said. “Saw the one sack off the edge where the tackle was late getting out there and he basically had a free sack, which he converted. A lot of guys would get there and not convert them. He converted it and that was good.
“He's fast and athletic. When he gets to use that part of his game, he excels. He's got to be more physical at the point. When he has to pass rush against tackles and wrestle with them, got to be able to get something done. He's improving.”
He added that both Hunt and Smith “are progressing.”
The next step for the two will be a joint practice on Tuesday against the New England Patriots at the Pats' practice facility before the two teams meet on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Smith talked briefly in the postgame locker room following the Eagles’ 16-13 win on Friday night.
“It felt good getting in the flow of things playing football,” he said. “I missed it. I missed being out there. I was fortunate enough to play next to a guy who I watch on film every day, that’s Bryce Huff, so it felt good being out there with him. You know how things, it’s just the flow of the game.”
Huff wasn’t on the field for very long – just five snaps. Like Smith, though, the free-agent signing from the New York Jets is being counted on for sack production. It was interesting that Smith played that many more snaps than Huff, but head coach Nick Sirianni said following the game, “Everybody’s pitch count is different.”
Smith didn’t mind, and there weren’t many snaps to go around on defense. Fangio said it was only about 40, and the Ravens had the ball for just 22 minutes and 39 seconds.
“I like playing football,” said Smith. “What’s the preseason for? I don’t know, but I like playing football and I don’t have any problem playing football so whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready.”
That’s what the Eagles are hoping.
