Eagles Vs. Rams Takes And Score Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are just two days away from facing off in Week 3 action from Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles and Rams had two different battles last year. Philadelphia beat the Rams twice. The Eagles won 37-20 in the regular season with Saquon Barkley racking up 255 rushing yards. In the playoffs, the Eagles won, 28-22, and Barkley had 205 rushing yards.
Now, Philadelphia is going to face off against Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.
Here are three takes for the game:
It's time for the Eagles' offense to take a step in the right direction
Saquon Barkley will go over 150 rushing yards but less than 200 rushing yards
Barkley was the Rams' biggest Achilles heel last year. Barkley ran wild against Los Angeles. The Rams likely will key up on him even more on Sunday. He hasn't had a breakout game yet this season. This will be his opportunity against a team he has success against, but 200 yards is too much for anyone to ask for.
Jalen Hurts will throw two passing touchdowns
There has been too much buzz about the passing offense so far. This is the game in which the team's offense really starts to show some life and it starts with Hurts. The passing offense is getting Dallas Goedert back and we're going to see a monster game from AJ Brown at some point. This is the perfect opportunity.
Jihaad Campbell will have at least one sack
Campbell has been great so far this season. He's a rookie, but doesn't look like it. He's playing at a high level. He has one quarterback hit, but no sacks yet. This weekend will finally be his opportunity to burst through.
Score Prediction: Eagles: 30 Rams: 22
The Eagles have gotten by on their defense and their running game. Barkley will continue to thrive but this will be an overall performance by the Eagles and potential preview for another playoff matchup later in the season. Both these teams are tough to beat, but the Eagles have the edge.