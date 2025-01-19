Eagles Vs. Rams Weather Updates: Freezing Temps, Snow On Way In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams will take the field on Sunday afternoon and it's certainly going to be uncomfortable on the field.
Philadelphia and Los Angeles will duke it out with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. Whoever ends up on top will host the NFC Championship Game next week against the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders.
The weather conditions aren't going to make things easy on Sunday. As of right now, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued around Philadelphia.
Snow is expected to start falling around noon. The temperature is projected to be right around 34 degrees at kick-off. There was a time when there was a real fear about a lot of snow coming down, but The Weather Channel currently has one inch of snow expected to fall over the next six hours and three inches expected over the next 12 hours.
It's going to be cold on the field and there is expected to be a little bit of snow, but it won't be as bad as initially expected. The Eagles and Rams are familiar with each other after facing off earlier in the season. The conditions and playoff atmosphere will make it a difficult contest on Sunday.
If the Eagles can win on Sunday, they will have a chance at revenge against the Commanders. Philadelphia lost against the Commanders in Week 16. In that game, Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion and didn't return until the Wild Card Round. The Eagles are ready to go and it will be a cold one in Philadelphia.
