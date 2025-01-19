What Time Is Eagles Game Today? TV Schedule, Channels, Stream For Rams Clash
The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the field on Sunday afternoon with a chance to earn a trip to the NFC Championship Game.
Philadelphia is going to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the NFC while the Rams are the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
The Eagles vs. Rams clash will take place on your local NBC-affiliated television station. If you are looking elsewhere to find the action, you can find it streaming on Peacock, NFL+, and YouTubeTV depending on your steaming packages.
The Detroit Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC but were upset by the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders on Saturday night. If the Eagles were to take down the Rams on Sunday afternoon, they would face off against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game at home.
Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in football and finished the season with a 15-3 record. The Eagles aren't the only team on a roll, though. The Rams finished the season with an 11-7 record but have won six of their last seven games after losing against the Eagles on Nov. 24.
It should be a tough matchup but whoever wins on Sunday will host the NFC Championship Game next week with one step away from the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a tough one ahead of them.
