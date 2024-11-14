Eagles' Wideout Isn't Focused On Revenge Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - It's not Saquon vs. the New York Giants but Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson facing the Washington Commanders for the first time since being traded before the start of the regular season in an interesting subplot to the main event for the NFC East lead on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dotson was the 16th overall pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL and had 84 receptions for the team over his first two pro seasons before a regime change contributed to Dotson being peddled inside the division.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman acquired the Penn State product, along with a 2025 fifth-round pick, for a third-round selection next April and two seventh-rounders.
More of a complementary piece with the talented Philadelphia offense due to the presence of star wideouts A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, Dotson has snared eight receptions for 98 yards over the Eagles' 7-2 start.
“That's always tricky because you have to be able to take advantage of the opportunity you get,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Jahan is used to in college and even at Washington, five, six, seven targets a game. Maybe you're only going to get one, two, three targets a game here.
"What are you going to do with those opportunities?”
Recently, things have started to pick up on that front as Dotson and Jalen Hurts build more chemistry. Against Jacksonville on Nov. 3, Dotson made a spectacular 36-yard catch that Sirianni highlighted heavily in a team meeting and followed that up at Dallas with a 27-yard reception on a back-shoulder throw from the quarterback.
“Big-time trust, big-time execution,” Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said of the back-shoulder connection. “I think it shows Jahan – we all would love every guy to get a whole bunch of catches every game because we think the world of all these guys.
"And for [Dotson] to hang in there and then make two big-time catches, each one the last two weeks, I think goes to his consistency and his willingness to keep putting in the work. And Jalen's trust in letting it go.”
Dotson also used the back-shoulder hookup to note how his on-field relationship with Hurts is moving forward.
“Him just believing in me, that I was going to be in the right spot,” Dotson said. “Me trusting that he was going to put the ball in the right spot. We connected.”
Hurts pointed to time on task, something the signal caller didn't have with Dotson in training camp.
“Everything is coming in time,” Hurts said. “It comes with reps, it comes with conversation and communication. Obviously, when you’re able to take advantage of those matchups and take advantage of those opportunities, you seem to find yourself in more of them.”
While Dotson is intent on again taking advantage of any opportunity that might come his way on Thursday night, he's also cognizant of trying to keep things as professional as possible against his old team, using one of his QB's standards to keep an even keel.
“I’m just trying to treat it like a normal week," said Dotson. “The main thing is the main thing, that’s to come out on top and get the W.”
That's a more difficult task this time around as Washington (7-3) has developed into a legitimate playoff contender behind rookie star Jayden Daniels.
"He’s a great player," Dotson said when asked for a scouting report. "He’s able to make a lot of plays. I feel like he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He’s a tremendous talent. He has a good head on his shoulders and good leadership skills.
"... He’s got a ton of talent. We all knew he was going to be good. And I’m happy that he’s showing everyone how good he is."
JOHN MCMULLEN'S PREDICTION: Eagles 34, Commanders 24
