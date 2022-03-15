Eagles Will Not Tender Alex Singleton

The Eagles' leading tackler for the past two seasons is set to become a free agent on Wednesday

When pressed into action over the past two seasons, Alex Singleton delivered, for the most part, amassing a team-leading 120 tackles in the final season of the Doug Pederson/Jim Schwartz era and bettering that with 137 when called upon by Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon.

Singleton, 28, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent and the Eagles could have gone a long way to assuring another season out of the veteran by tendering him at the right of first refusal tender, a number set at $2,433,00 million for the 2022 season.

The organization has decided against that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles want significant improvement at LB and that process began on Monday when the team agreed to a three-year, $45M contract with former Temple star and South Jersey native Haason Reddick, who is penciled in the SAM/Edge hybrid role that Genard Avery filled last season.

From there, T.J. Edwards is locked in at one off-ball LB slot after playing really well last season to the point ProFootballFocus.com graded him as a top-10 LB. The uber-athletic Davion Taylor is also expected to return from knee surgery and there is also a potential upgrade that could come in the draft at some point.

Singleton still offers value as a former special teams captain and a solid player in that phase but $2.43M is rich for a backup LB from a salary-cap standpoint.

The Eagles, in theory, could still re-sign the popular Singleton at a lesser number before Wednesday but it's likely that Singleton will at least test the market now that he's been given an opportunity to do so.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in 2015, Singleton bounced around before becoming a star in the CFL and returning to the United States to try to make the Eagles in the 2019 season.

He did so and slowly worked his way up the depth chart and when given opportunities to get on the field Singleton always made it hard for the coaches to take him off of it.

Over the past two seasons, Singleton piled up 257 tackles with two sacks, two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries over 32 games.

