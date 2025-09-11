Eagles WR A.J. Brown Explained Staying Locked In When Ball Didn't Come His Way
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown wasn’t reading any books on the sideline in last Thursday’s season opener. The Eagles receiver didn’t appear to be angry or emotional or anything detrimental to what the team was doing on the field, even though he wasn’t catching any passes. Heck, he wasn’t even being thrown any passes.
Brown took it in stride. He wasn’t pleased with it, but he didn’t complain.
“It’s not about me,” he said following Wednesday’s practice as the Eagles prepare for a trip to Kansas city to mee the Chiefs in Week 2’s Super Bowl LIX rematch. “I kept trying to tell myself that. It’s not about me. Just stay ready, stay locked in, stay in the game, stay in the moment.
“That’s one of my processes – I ask myself when I’m on the sideline, make sure I give it all this drive. Don’t worry about what happened in the past, good or bad. No, I wasn’t getting the ball, but I was going over my checklist and making sure I was staying locked in each and every drive. And the ball finally came.”
A.J. Brown Stayed Focused
It finally came in a big spot, too. With 1:45 to play in a game in which the Eagles were trying to protect a four-point lead against the Cowboys, Jalen Hurts connected with Brown for an 8-yard gain on second down. The completion put the Eagles in a manageable third-and-three situation that Hurts converted on a scramble run that went for four yards. The offense was able to kneel out the rest of the clock.
Brown said that the Cowboys played zone against him and didn’t use a single snap of man to guard him. That effectively took him out of the game. Except for Brown’s run blocking. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about him doing a good job of that after the 24-20 win was in the books.
Brown wasn’t a fan of being credited for his run blocking. That’s not why the Eagles are paying him an estimated $14 million this season.
“I didn’t like it,” said Brown about being lauded for his run blocking. “It’s cool to make an example out of that, but I’m not in it for participation trophies.”
The receiver finished the opener with just that one catch for eight yards. With the Chiefs up next, he should be more involved. Kansas City focused on stopping the Eagles’ run game in Super Bowl LIX, specifically clamping down on Saquon Barkley. The plan worked. KC held Barkley to 2.3 yards per carry on 25 carries in the game.
The Chiefs may try to do the same thing on Sunday, and that should open up the passing game. If not, we’ll see the maturity Brown talked about on Wednesday will hold up.
“Most definitely (accepting a role that doesn't always involve catching passes) comes with growth,” he said. "I may not like it, but it’s something I had to deal with, so…”