Eagles Made "Big" Move To Bolster Their Pass Rush
PHILADELPHIA – Zack Baun’s first impression of defensive end Za’Darius Smith? “He’s a big dude, a big dude,” said the Eagles linebacker.
Smith is definitely that. At 6-4, 270, he looks a lot different than the Eagles' other edge rushers: Nolan Smith, who is 6-2, 240, and Jalyx Hunt, who is 6-3, 250. He’s also a decade older than those two at 33 and has played in 140 NFL games plus nine more in the postseason, compared to a combined regular-season total of 51 for Smith and Hunt.
“Obviously, we’re a young group, so any time we have a vet come in, that’s a lot of knowledge,” said defensive tackle Jordan Davis. “Not even just for the X’s and O’s part of it, but the knowledge that comes in with his game, it’s necessary because obviously, I’m just in my fourth year, not even three games in. He’s a physically great player and excited to have him.”
Smith is excited to be in Philly, too, opting to sign with the Eagles a day after they opened their season with a 24-20 win over the Cowboys. He said a lot of teams had contacted during the summer but waited until the right opportunity came about. And that’s with the Eagles as they defend their Super Bowl title.
Smith Said Eagles Culture Attracted Him
“I just felt comfortable with coming to Philly,” he said. “I knew Ogbo (Okoronkwo) when I was in Cleveland, and I talked to him, and he was just telling me about the organization, the locker room, and the great people here. Just the whole team and the culture, man. I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl, and hopefully we can get it again.”
Smith believes he will be ready to play when the Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch in Week 2 on Sunday (4:25 p.m.).
“At the end of the day, it's still football,” he said. “Hit somebody, go off a block, and go make a tackle. I know for sure I'll give it my all every day on that field. That's how I look at it.”
The last time Smith was in a uniform was Jan. 14 with the Lions, who lost that day to the Commanders in the Divisional round of the playoffs. So, he admitted to being a little winded early at Wednesday’s practice, but said he got after it in the team period.
Smith, who has 69 career sacks, including nine last year, also believes he has a lot left in the tank as he braces for his 11th season, mostly he said, because he didn’t start playing football until his second year of high school.
This doesn't feel like a Robert Quinn situation. Quinn arrived in Philly from Chicago at the trade deadline in 2022, owner of 102 career sacks. He played six games with the Eagles and didn't get one, and retired after that season.
“I’m still young in the game,” Smith said.
