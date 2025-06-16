Eagles WR Predicted To Be Entering Final Season In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have had questions at the No. 3 receiver position for years.
This was a big topic of conversation last offseason, but luckily hasn't been the case as much this year. Philadelphia traded for former first-round pick Jahan Dotson before the 2024 season. He didn't have a ton of production throughout the regular season. Dotson finished the season with 19 catches for 216 yards, but he did have two catches for 42 yards in the Super Bowl.
While this is the case, he will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season after Philadelphia opted against picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.
FanSided's Devon Platana took it a step further and predicted that the organized team activities (OTAs) this offseason with the Eagles will be his last with the team.
"Eagles WR Jahan Dotson Just Attended Final OTAs in Philly," Platana said. "Several Eagles will be entering the 2025 NFL season on expiring contracts, including wideout Jahan Dotson. Philadelphia acquired the former 2022 first-round pick from the rival Washington Commanders last summer, and it's safe to say he'll have to step up if he wants to be re-signed and return for more OTAs in 2026. The trade seemed like a risk worth taking at the time. Dotson was coming off two solid campaigns with the Commanders that saw him average 42 receptions and 520.5 receiving yards per season, all while scoring 11 touchdowns...
"Hopefully, Dotson figures out how to turn things around before it's too late. He'll be competing for snaps in training camp with the likes of Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Terrace Marshall Jr., Elijah Cooks, and Danny Gray, none of whom are names a former first-rounder should have trouble outperforming. If Dotson can't stand out from that group, he doesn't deserve another contract from the defending Super Bowl Champions. Eagles fans will have a better sense of his outlook after training camp begins on Tuesday, July 22."
It's not the most aggressive take in the world, but is a little early to be making predictions like this. Dotson still is just 25 years old and he was everything the team needed in the position last year. When Dallas Goedert was healthy, he was the team's No. 3 pass-catching option anyway. Essentially, it was AJ Brown, followed by DeVonta Smith, Goedert, and then Dotson.
There's certainly a chance this could be his last season in Philly, but there's a lot more to worry about in the short term than a decision almost a year from now.
