Eagles Just Got a Gift With Dallas Goedert's Team-Friendly Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles made yet another big-time move on Sunday.

Veteran tight end Dallas Goedert and the Eagles came together to push back the void date on his deal to Monday. On Sunday, the two sides came to terms on a new deal that will cover the 2026 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday.

"Sources: Tight end Dallas Goedert reached an agreement today on a one-year deal to return to the Eagles for his ninth season in Philadelphia," Schefter wrote.

The deal itself is a massive win for Philadelphia. Goedert racked up a career high 11 touchdowns to go along with 60 catches and 591 yards in 15 games played. He was the Eagles' top red zone target and fortunately, is sticking around. Plus, he's sticking around on a team-friendly deal. Goedert had all of the leverage. The Eagles would've had a salary cap dead cap hit of $20 million if his deal had been voided. Instead he's sticking around on a cheaper deal than he was on in 2025 at just $7 million.

The Eagles star is sticking around

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert reached agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract Sunday, sources told ESPN," ESPN's Tim McManus wrote. "The deal includes a $4.25 million signing bonus, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter."

Right now the Eagles have just over $40 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

The Eagles have a few holes to fill. Philadelphia could use a new No. 3 wide receiver after losing Jahan Dotson. If the Eagles were to trade AJ Brown, they would need to bring in more than just a No. 3 receiver. Schefter reported that there are "no new developments" on the idea of a trade of Brown.

"Even though the Eagles now are bringing back tight end Dallas Goedert, there are no new developments regarding the status of wide receiver AJ Brown," Schefter wrote.

Outside of receiver, the Eagles need at least one or two high-end pass rushers. Philadelphia reportedly has been in contact with the Minnesota Vikings about Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. Also, safety is a position of need after losing Reed Blankenship.

At the end of the day, Goedert's return keeps a legit weapon in town while giving Philadelphia flexibility for more moves thanks to a team-friendly deal.