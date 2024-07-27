Early Questions With WR3 For The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Howie Roseman isn’t Vic Fangio when it comes to wearing his heart on his sleeve. Still, the Eagles’ GM was pretty honest about the top-heavy receiving group he’s assembled.
The depth behind star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is unproven with sixth-year receiver Parris Campbell the default setting at the start of training camp.
During Wednesday's opening practice, Campbell did some nice work, especially with a series of violent comeback routes that the Eagles’ talented young cornerbacks had trouble reacting to.
Despite that, 2017 first-round pick John Ross, he of the famed 4.22 40-yard dash that was finally bested by Kansas City rookie Xavier Worthy earlier this year, was getting more work on Thursday.
There’s really two spots to be earned in the bigger picture: the top backup slot to Brown and Smith outside the numbers as well as the more traditional slot option in 11 personnel looks.
The good news is that both Brown and Smith are versatile and can handle reps at all three WR positions (X, Z, and flex). The deeper backups could factor in as more one-dimensional options (Britain Covey and rookie Ainias Smith in the slot or 6-foot-6 rookie Johnny Wilson outside).
“Really excited to get out here and see the candidates that we have,” Roseman said. “We brought in guys we think have talent and have the ability to contribute for us.”
Roseman also doesn’t have his head in the sand with the position, though.
“But to sit here and say that’s not something we’re going to be watching every day and seeing who steps up and how the chemistry is with Jalen, it’s important. You look at it throughout the league, that position is an important position,” said Roseman. “We brought in guys in free agency. We drafted a couple guys. I think it’s something we’re going to be watching daily and see who steps up.”
And if no one does, Roseman will look outside the organization for a better alternative.
