Eagles Survive Plucky Panthers, Saquon Barkley Sets Record in 22-16 Win
PHILADELPHIA – Oh, those plucky Panthers nearly delivered a tidal wave blow across the stern of an Eagles ship that had been sailing through mostly smooth waters along since Sept. 29.
On a day the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley broke the record most yards in a single season, collecting 124 of them on 20 carries, it was the defense that needed to make a game-saving stand in the final minute to preserve a 22-16 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The Panthers took over at their own 2-yard line with 2:58 to play and without any timeouts and marched to the Eagles 32 with 52 seconds to play. The converted critical third downs and a fourth down on the march, but on fourth down from the 38, Bryce Young was chased by Josh Sweat and the QB threw incomplete with 37 seconds left.
Earlier on the drive, rookie Xavier Legette got behind the Eagles defense, but Young’s throw was slightly underthrown. Still, Legette probably should have caught it. He rolled into the end zone for what looked like a TD with 44 seconds left. The refs called it incomplete and there was no booth review.
It was the Eagles’ ninth straight win which tied a franchise record set in 1960 and matched in 2003 and 2017. They are now 11-2 with the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled to visit the Linc next Sunday in the late afternoon window.
Barkley broke LeSean McCoy’s record of 1,607 yards set in 2013. The Eagles’ prize free agent signing now has 1,623 yards this year. It was also his ninth game rushing for more than 100- yards this year.
The Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard was on his way to the first 100-yard rushing day by an opposing running back but ended with 92. The Eagles still have not given up a 100-yard rusher since New Year’s Eve when James Connor did it.
Linebackers Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean were once again the tackling machines they have been all season. They ended with 13 and 12, respectively.
The Eagles can wrap up a playoff berth depending on what happens in Sunday’s late games.
TURNING POINT
CJ Gardner-Johnson interception. After being evaluated for a concussion earlier, the safety intercepted Bryce Young late in the first half. His 15-yard return set up the Eagles at the Panthers’ 44. It took seven plays for Philly to score a touchdown that put them ahead 14-10 at halftime. The TD was a 4-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith with 14 seconds to go until halftime.
STUDS
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback may not always see the field as well as you would like, but it’s hard to argue with his production. He threw for two 4-yard touchdowns and ran for another. He now has 28 total TDs this year. He was 14-for-21 with 108 yards. His passer rating was 110.8.
Grant Calcaterra. The tight end caught the first touchdown pass of his career, snaring it from 4 yards away on third down that gave the Eagles a 20-16 lead with 13:50 to play in the fourth quarter. Barkley added the 2-point conversion run.
Saquon Barkley. The running back was fabulous once again. Without him, the Eagles aren’t 11-2.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson. In addition to his third interception, which tied him for the team league with Reed Blankenship, he had six tackles and blew up Xavier Legette on the Panthers’ first possession to force a punt.
DUDS
Jake Elliott. The kicker missed a 52-yard field goal on Eagles’ first possession of the second half and his now 0-for-5 from 50-plus yards this season. He also missed a PAT in the fourth quarter, but a Panthers penalty negated the miss.
Opening drives. The slow starts continued. After one first down on their first possession, they fell into a second-18 after Jalen Hurts was sacked and couldn’t go any further. Philly now has a total of six points on 13 opening drives – one field goal against the Bengals, another against the Rams.
Punt return team. The NFC’s reigning special team player of the week, punter Braden Mann, hit a poor one that went 47 yards, barely reaching the other side of the 50, and his coverage team did him no favors, allowing a 15-yard return straight up the middle of the field. The Panthers offense set up shop at Philly’s 47, and set up a field goal that gave the Panthers at 3-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Time of possession. The Panthers owned it in the first half with their unstoppable running game led by Chuba Hubbard. Carolina had it for 18:01 in first half to Eagles’ 7:59. Carolina finished with 33:33 to Philly’s 26:27.
Third downs. The Eagles allowed Carolina to convert 7-of-16.
NOTES
-Jalen Hurts second-quarter rush TD was his 13th of the season, tying him with Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing scores.
-DeVonta Smith’s 4-yard touchdown catch with 14 seconds left in the first half that sent the Eagles into the locker room at halftime ahead, 14-10, was his fifth of the season, one ahead of A.J. Brown.
INJURIES
-C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured with 8:14 to play in first quarter, pressing Avonte Maddox into safety services. CJGJ was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion but returned early in the second quarter. He got hurt again with 9:35 to play in the game.
