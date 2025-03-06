Eagles' 25-Year-Old Star Predicted To Leave For Lowly AFC Team
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in football in 2024.
Philadelphia was dominant throughout the regular season. The Eagles ended up winning 14 games in the regular season despite starting the campaign 2-2. Philadelphia rested its starters in Week 18 and then dominated throughout the postseason en route to the Super Bowl. The Eagles didn't show any signs of weaknesses in Super Bowl LIX and took down the Kansas City Chiefs in dominant fashion.
All in all, it was a pretty great year for the Eagles.
The offseason likely won't be as good, unless they can pull off a big trade. The Eagles already struck gold by re-signing All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun. But, the team still has a lot of talent heading to the market with Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton heading to free agency among others.
It will be hard to keep everyone and The Athletic's Mike Jones predicted that Williams will end up cutting ties with the Eagles to sign with the New England Patriots.
"New England Patriots: DT Milton Williams," Jones said. "The Patriots have plenty of needs as they try to surround second-year quarterback Drake Maye with a quality supporting cast. But look for defensive-minded coach Mike Vrabel to stress fortifying that side of the ball as well by adding impact players to dominate in the trenches. Williams, who just helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl, could rank among the centerpieces of the defense."
The Patriots have their quarterback, coach of the future, and plenty of cap space, but they are coming off a season in which they won just four games. They should be better in 2025, but if Williams were to sign there it likely would be a different experience than 2024 with the Eagles.
