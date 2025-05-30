Even Eagles Howie Roseman Makes Mistake As Bryce Huff Signing Shows
PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman found a taker for Bryce Huff. We should’ve known the Eagles general manager would, and we probably should have known that the taker would be defensive-minded Robert Saleh, who was the head coach of the New York Jets during Huff’s most productive season, and now the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.
The deal won’t go through until Sunday when Huff’s contract becomes more palatable for Philadelphia. His departure also opens up jersey 0. Who gets it?
That’s a question for another time, perhaps. Right now, Roseman deserves some praise for finding a place to peddle Huff, who was inactive for Super Bowl LIX, and was unproductive all season long. The Eagles tried to change who he was by turning him into a three-down player rather than just using him on situational rushing downs, but after signing him to a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason, you expect more bang for the buck.
It was a square peg in a round hole, and Roseman deserves some blame there, too, as does defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for trying to turn into something he wasn’t.
It was Roseman, though, who ultimately made the final decision to bring him here, then doubled down on him the day before the Eagles jetted to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX week, comparing him to the first year Javon Hargrave had with the Eagles in 2020 and preaching patience.
“I think the story is yet to be written on Bryce,” said Roseman on Feb. 1. “Now, I’m stubborn, I understand that. I’m stubborn on a lot of things.” He added later, “I believe in the player.”
Roseman wasn’t going to admit to a mistake a week before the Super Bowl, and the GM has certainly done more good than bad, but only Superman is bulletproof. This was a flub, a mulligan.
It’s all about the next shot. Roseman feels good that his first-round pick was a good snipe, though who knows when Jihaad Campbell will be ready to play and if he will be able to help fortify the edge at 236 pounds.
Even though Huff was invisible last year, his departure accelerates the developmental timeline for Jalyx Hunt and rookie sixth-round pick Antwuan Ryland-Powell. Nolan Smith, who wore a brace on his left arm to protect a torn triceps suffered in the Super Bowl, needs to get well soon and stay healthy all year long, because depth stands on thin ice.
Roseman likely has another shot up his sleeve. Talent acquisition season is still underway, and maybe he tries to trade for a high-end talent, such as, dare we say, Trey Hendrickson or T.J. Watt, or bring in a veteran free agent.
He still has plenty of time to make something happen, but his next shot better be straight and true.
