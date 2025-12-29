Eagles Proved Right After AJ Brown's Historic Week 17

When the 2025 National Football League trade deadline was approaching, there was a lot of chatter about AJ Brown's future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The beginning of the season was undoubtedly rocky. He wasn't getting the ball a lot and there were a handful of comments in the media that didn't help his case. Speculation about a potential trade popped up all over the place -- although it never really made much sense. The Eagles have a top-five receiver in the game. Why would you move him? Philadelphia didn't and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman explained why back in November.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players," Roseman said. "And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of the guys like that. And so, feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

The Eagles star is fortunately still in Philadelphia

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prepares to catch a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The noise around the NFL is endless and there already has been more unfounded speculation out there. But again, the Eagles shouldn't move him this offseason. Roseman explained the Eagles' thinking at the time and he's done nothing but produce since.

Since the trade deadline, Brown has 608 yards on 49 catches to go along with four touchdowns in eight games. That's 76 yards per game. Before the deadline, Brown was averaging 56.4 yards per game.

On Sunday, he hauled in another five passes for 68 yards to take his total for the season just over 1,000 to 1,003. In the process, he set a new franchise record with his fourth straight season with 1,000 or more yards, per Eagles Director of Football Communications John Gonoude.

"A.J. Brown has produced his franchise-record fourth consecutive season with 1,000+ receiving yards," Gonoude wrote. "Brown is currently one of four NFL players with 1,000+ receiving yards every year since 2022, joining Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown."

There has been plenty of talent that has come through the Eagles' receiver room, but Brown is making history year in and year out.

Philadelphia took down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and still is alive in the chase for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Brown's performance is a big reason why.

