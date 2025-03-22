Ex-Cowboys Star Could Be Solution For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a handful of pieces this offseason so far.
That trend continued on Friday. Veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox left the franchise in free agency on Friday as he opted to sign a deal with the Detroit Lions. He’s the second cornerback the Eagles have lost this offseason. Darius Slay opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released by Philadelphia.
The Eagles already brought a cornerback into the mix in former New York Giants veteran Adoree' Jackson. He is an eight-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants before coming to Philadelphia.
Should the Eagles look to add another corner now? It could make sense. Another guy who is available on the open market and is talented and likely could be had for a short-term deal is Stephon Gilmore.
The Eagles have specialized in short-term deals over the last few year years and have done nothing but hit home runs. Gilmore is a guy who is uber-talent, but is 35 years old.
He was the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots. The Eagles should be at least somewhat familiar with Gilmore because he spent a season in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.
The Eagles have lost some pieces and someone like Gilmore could be a perfect pickup now with Maddox gone. He's still available after spending the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. Why not give him a chance?
