Ex-Eagles $128 Million Star Could Get Shot In AFC North
There's a former Philadelphia Eagles star available in free agency and it sounds like he has a chance at getting a real shot this offseason.
Philadelphia drafted Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 National Football League Draft. He spent parts of five seasons with the Eagles and was a Pro Bowler, was a part of a Super Bowl-winning team, and landed a massive four-year, $128 million deal at one point.
The Eagles moved on from him and that clearly has worked out in Philadelphia's favor with Jalen Hurts. Wentz hasn't gotten much of a shot since leaving, though. He was a starter for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and had 27 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions and finished with a 9-8 record.
He appeared in eight games -- including seven starts -- for the Washington Commanders in 2022 but fractured his finger and was released after the season. He's been a backup each of the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, Wentz is still a free agent and it sounds like there's a chance he could get a solid role this offseason depending on how things shake out. The Cleveland Browns have been linked to Russell Wilson, but if they don't sign him they reportedly have interest in Wentz, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
"In 2016, the Browns passed on a chance to draft Carson Wentz at No. 2 overall, making a blockbuster trade with the Eagles, who selected him there," Kay Cabot said. "Fast forward nine years later, and the Browns might land Wentz after all.
"The Browns and Wentz, 32, “definitely have mutual interest” this season on him becoming their veteran bridge quarterback, a league source told cleveland.com. It’s apparently contingent upon them signing Russell Wilson, who visited last week."
The Browns obviously have a quarterback question after Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles. Could Wentz be a short-term solution?
