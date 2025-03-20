Eagles Tied To 2-Time Pro Bowler After Fan-Favorite's Exit
The Philadelphia Eagles have a need at safety right now and there is one clear guy available on the open market right now.
Two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons is out there for the taking and he recently made it known that he would be open to joining the Eagles. He joined the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast and said joining the Eagles would be "high on the list" for him.
With CJ Gardner-Johnson now with the Houston Texans, the Eagles definitely could use a replacement. Could Simmons be that guy?
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell mentioned the Eagles as an “ideal” landing spot for Simmons along.
"Why teams should be interested: Simmons became a star under Vic Fangio in Denver, where his range and instincts made him an essential player for the (Denver Broncos_," Barnwell said. "He forced 33 turnovers from 2017 to 2023, the most of any player over that seven-year span. Missed tackles have occasionally been a problem, and he benefited from playing next to a star last season in Jessie Bates, but there's always something to be said for having Simmons' sort of experience in a critical role.
"I was surprised when the Eagles didn't add Simmons last year, and he has admitted in recent weeks that he'd love to play for the Eagles. With Philly trading away C.J. Gardner-Johnson, there's an opening next to Reed Blankenship in the back end of the secondary. Could Simmons get his wish?
Ideal landing spots: Eagles, (Carolina Panthers), (Los Angeles Rams)."
Simmons is available and looking for a new home. Philadelphia surely would be even better if it were to sign him.
