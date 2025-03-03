Ex-Eagles $45 Million Pro Baller Called ‘Boom-Or-Bust’ Free Agent
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is heading to the open market after a tumultuous season.
Philadelphia traded Haason Reddick to the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 season. Reddick was phenomenal for the Eagles in 2022 and 2023. He racked up 27 sacks over the two seasons and was a Pro Bowler each year.
Reddick had a three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles and was traded ahead of the final season of the deal. He held out from the Jets for a good chunk of the 2024 season and when he returned didn’t look the same.
He is heading to the open market this offseason. He’s going to be interesting to follow. Will whoever lands him get the guy who had 11 sacks in 2023? Or will they get the guy who had one sack and held out for a while in 2024?
There’s no way to know at this point and that’s why NFL.com’s Matt Okada called Reddick a “boom-or-bust” free agent.
"After Haason Reddick successfully carried his 2020 breakout campaign with the (Arizona Cardinals) through a one-year, prove-it deal in Carolina, it made sense when Philadelphia signed him to a solid three-year contract the next offseason," Okada said. "It also made sense when Reddick rewarded that multi-year deal with a career performance in 2022, recording 16 sacks and leading the league with five forced fumbles. Heck, it even made sense that after making a second consecutive Pro Bowl with Philly in 2023, Reddick wanted more money ... and that the Eagles preferred to trade him to the Jets instead (it worked out for Philly).
"What didn’t make much sense was Reddick’s stubborn holdout through the entire 2024 offseason and nearly half of the 2024 regular season, his (rejected) trade request or his dismal production in the 10 games he did play with New York. He had one sack, 14 tackles and three QB hits. He's also now 30 years old. It was about as unconvincing a contract year as a player could have. But the fact remains that Reddick hit double-digit sacks in each of the previous four seasons and was among the top pass-rushing linebackers in the league over that stretch. Will another team overlook the drama and the poor 2024 production for the promise of Reddick’s upside on the edge? Probably. Will the move carry plenty of boom-and-bust potential? Almost certainly."
