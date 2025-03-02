Eagles 25-Year-Old Game-Breaker Linked To NFC South Team
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Unfortunately, the Eagles don't have much time to wait around after winning Super Bowl LIX. In some cases, teams can celebrate for months and run it back the next year. The Eagles will have a good chunk of the roster returning, but guys like Milton Williams, Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Sweat are all pending free agents.
They won't be able to bring every guy back. The Eagles were able to find success in 2024 because the roster had pretty much no holes. Each of these four guys were great and should get paid well. It would be nice if Philadelphia could sign them back, but teams now are chasing the Eagles and what better way to do so then poaching guys straight off the roster?
ESPN's Dan Graziano floated Williams as a fit for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
"Expect the Panthers to be seeking big-name players in free agency," Graziano said. "I think Carolina could be in on the top safeties -- Jevon Holland, Camryn Bynum, etc. -- and might be one of the teams willing to spend big to lure defensive tackle Milton Williams away from the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Panthers will also look to add edge rush help, with Chase Young being one of the intriguing options there."
Williams had a breakout year as a 25-year-old in 2024 with five sacks. By now, you probably know how good Williams is.
