Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Projected To Land $1.9 Million Deal
There still are plenty of free agents available on the open market right now, including at least one former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler.
The Eagles selected Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 National Football League Draft and there was a time in which it seemed like he was going to be the team's quarterback of the future. He's just 32 years old now but hasn't been with the Eagles since 2020.
Wentz was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with 33 touchdown passes and looked like a superstar in 2018 but has his season cut short due to injury. He left the team after the 2020 season and has bounced around the league since. Wentz spent the 2024 season as Patrick Mahomes' backup and now is still available on the open market.
His market value is currently projected to be just over $1.9 million across one year, per Spotrac. It's unclear where he will go as there hasn't been much buzz about him. The quarterback market has pretty much completely stalled thanks in large part to the fact that Aaron Rodgers is still deciding his future.
Rodgers has been linked to the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings. The second Rodgers makes a decision about his future, the rest of the quarterback market likely will thaw out. Wentz surely will land an opportunity somewhere, but will a team give him a chance with playing time?
More NFL: Eagles Legend Has Brief Message After Lane Johnson Extension