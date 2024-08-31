Ex-Eagles Standout Defender Surprisingly Available With Reunion Possible
If the Philadelphia Eagles still are looking to add to the roster, they should consider a reunion with a former standout defender.
There still are some intriguing players available in free agency and one who surprisingly still is out there is former Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard. He is just 29 years old and when he has been healthy has been one of the best linebackers in football.
From 2018 through 2021, Leonard racked up four All-Pro nods and made three Pro Bowls. He was injured for much of the 2022 season and was a little rusty in 2023, but he has plenty more years of good football ahead of him if he's healthy now.
It has been said multiple times throughout the summer that the Eagles could upgrade the linebacker spot and if they want to do so, they should sign Leonard before someone else can. The Eagles already have a level of familiarity with him. Plus, he is a major bounce-back candidate.
If Leonard is healthy now, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him to become a standout defender once again. He is just 29 years old. The Eagles clearly are going all in on the 2024 season and improving depth by landing someone like Leonard could be a game-changer.
Philadelphia has enough cap space to sign him and could give him a role on the active roster or even a spot on the practice squad. Why not give him a chance?
