Ex-Eagles Star Blasts Team After Surprise Exit
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the more surprising trades of the offseason so far.
Shortly after free agency opened up it was reported that the Eagles were trading safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a deal that brought offensive lineman Kenyon Green to town.
Gardner-Johnson returned to the team for his second stint in 2024 and was great on the field. He had six interceptions and boosted a safety group that has question marks heading into the season.
The Eagles’ trade came as a surprise, but they only can afford so many players. Trading him brought a potential Mekhi Becton replacement to town and lowered costs.
Recently, Howie Roseman spoke about the trade. It surely wasn’t an easy move. While this is the case, Gardner-Johnson clearly wasn’t happy on Instagram on Monday as he shared that the deal brought out some people’s “true colors.”
"People showed me their true colors when I got traded," Gardner-Johnson said. "That's why you ain't heard or seen from me."
He did take to social media afterward to show love to Eagles fans.
"My fans always been solid! Love Philly nation 4L!"
It was somewhat surprising to see Gardner-Johnson go. The Eagles have questions about safety once again. But, with the salary cap being a thing, you simply can’t keep every single talented player around based on costs. Hopefully, he thrives in Houston and the Eagles find an answer at safety with him gone.
