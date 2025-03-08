Ex-Eagles Star Darius Slay Catching Heat For QB Comment
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl but the offseason isn't going to be all sunshine and roses.
Philadelphia has already made a few tough decisions by deciding to release both Darius Slay and James Bradberry. There are plenty more decisions on the way, obviously, The Eagles decided to hand Zack Baun a new three-year deal and have more work to do with free agency approaching.
Although the Eagles released Slay, there has been some chatter about the possibility of reuniting on a new deal. Could there be a little bit of awkwardness, though?
Slay talked about who could be the next leader of the Eagles' defense and omitted C. J. Gardner-Johnson which led to a lot of buzz on social media. He joined the "Pick A Side" podcast and said that Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson are the elite quarterbacks in the league and unsurprisingly that led to some wondering why he didn't mention Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts.
"The elite go to the top four guys," Slay said. "That's how I do elites. And like elite for me in the quarterback world is Joe Burrow, (Patrick) Mahomes, Lamar (Jackson), and Josh Allen. (They are) the elites."
It seems like there's been a lot of digging to use this as a shot at Hurts. It obviously would've been nice if he had mentioned Hurts and he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but it seems odd that the comment has picked up so much steam.
More NFL: Eagles Reportedly Planning To Move On From Super Bowl Star