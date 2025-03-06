Did Eagles' Fan-Favorite Just Take Shot At Darius Slay?
The Philadelphia Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX but it seems like there could be a little love lost.
Recently, it was reported that the Eagles would be releasing six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay. That doesn't necessarily mean he won't be with the team in 2025, though. He said so himself and hinted that he's open to a return depending on the money. Slay has stated that he wants to play one more season.
Slay discussed the team as a whole and talked about who could pick up the slack as a veteran leader in the locker room if he were to leave the organization and mentioned Reed Blankenship. One guy who he didn't talk about is veteran safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.
Afterward, Gardner-Johnson took to social media with a handful of posts, although some have been deleted. Of the ones still on social as of writing, he shared a gif in which he said he figured feelings would be mutual after a great season. He also said the team is in a good place and that he is just keeping things "real."
What's more interesting are the posts that have been deleted. You can see a screenshot right here of a few of his posts and re-posts. He went on a roll posting about the idea of veteran leadership in the Eagles' secondary and it's hard to think they weren't at least somewhat in response to Slay's comments.
More of the screenshots can be found here.
One post read:
"Vet presence is always needed don’t get me wrong! But bro what “Vet” is needed when young guys can hold their own (Q& Coop) and you got a crazy duo with Reed and Me?! And the supporting cast (Ringo, Zay, Andre Sam, Eli, Sydney, Tristin) stay with the youth u ask me!!"
The offseason is now here and this at least has been an interesting start to it.
