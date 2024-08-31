Ex-Eagles Star Linked To Ravens In Proposed Blockbuster Prediction
Will there be any more shocking moves before shocking moves before the 2024 National Football League kicks off?
There isn't much time left until the new season kicks off. Week 1 action will begin in less than a week with the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 5th. The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the new season on Friday, September 6th against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6th.
There likely will be plenty of movement across the league in the coming days. Teams will continue to add players to practice squads and even sign players in free agency to active rosters. There even could be some trades.
The biggest player who has been in trade rumors is former Eagles star and current New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick. He was traded to the Jets but hasn't gotten the contract he wanted and hasn't reported to the Jets.
New York has said it doesn't plan to trade Reddick, but a deal shouldn't be ruled out. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine linked him to the Baltimore Ravens in a possible "bold" trade for the 2024 season.
"The idea of trading Haason Reddick has to feel more appealing to the New York Jets the longer his contract saga drags on ahead of the season," Ballentine said. "The Jets find themselves in a bit of a mess with the 29-year-old edge rusher. They traded a conditional third-round pick for him in April, but he has yet to report with the team, holding out for a new contract...
"The Ravens should be on the short list of teams who would be willing to do that. They are coming off of a great season in 2023, but they have a clear need for an edge rusher. Perhaps exchanging an unproven young player like David Ojabo for someone who can help right away would be appealing. Jadeveon Clowney was second on the team in sacks last season, but he left for Carolina in free agency. Reddick would be an immediate double-digit sack threat with Justin Madubuike."
Reddick was a star for Philadelphia and certainly will be someone to watch out for over the next week and into the new season.
