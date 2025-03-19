Ex-Eagles Star Reveals Feelings About Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles got a lot of negative press early on in the 2024 National Football League with Nick Sirianni specifically not getting a lot of praise.
There were people who were calling for Sirianni's job as the team entered its Week 5 bye week. The Eagles were 2-2 and some wondered if Philadelphia needed to go in a different direction. Clearly, the Eagles didn't.
Philadelphia turned things around and won 12 of its final 13 regular season games and then steamrolled its way all the way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years but this time took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Sirianni has started to get the respect he deserves and team legend Brandon Graham weighed in on him after announcing his retirement on Tuesday and had nothing but praise, as shared by fellow team legend Seth Joyner on social media.
"Nick Sirianni, I felt like he stayed true to who he was and that's all it was," Graham said. "Of course, he had trouble when he heard different things because it's hard not to hear it. But I think for us in that position we have a duty and a lot of people look up to you.
"The stuff you go through is good and bad but you've got to stand tall through it and I think Nick did a great job of just standing tall and I think we respected that. That's why we had his back because a lot of people can go through things and start to change because of the pressure of the outside noise. But of course he listened to it but I think he did a good job doing something about it."
Clearly, the Eagles were lucky to have both of these guys in 2024.
