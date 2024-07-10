Ex-Jaguars Star Wants To Continue Career; Should Eagles Take Chance On Him?
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are in a good spot on the offensive side of the football but that doesn't mean more depth wouldn't be nice.
Philadelphia is loaded and looks like a team that is ready to compete in 2024 and beyond. The Eagles widely are considered one of the top teams heading into the 2024 campaign and have had a great offseason so far.
The Eagles still could shore up the roster a little bit more and it wouldn't hurt to add a little more depth at running back. Philadelphia signed superstar Saquon Barkley and still has Kenneth Gainwell on the roster as well. The Eagles lost some depth throughout the offseason, though, and one player who could help in that department is former Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills running back Leonard Fournette.
Fournette is a free agent and reportedly is looking to continue his career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Free-agent RB Leonard Fournette is motivated to continue his NFL career, intends to sign with a team before the season, and has hired his former agent Ari Nissim, and Pat Capra, both of Chase Your Legend to help in that pursuit," Schefter said. “Leonard’s in the best shape of his career and I expect he will have a new home soon,” Nissim said.
Fournette was a first-round pick by the Jaguars and was one of the top rushers in football at one point. He is more of a depth option at this point in his career and could help Philadelphia out. He's still a solid rusher, but his strength is the passing game.
The 29-year-old had 73 receptions in 2022 and 69 in 2021. Adding that type of threat out of the backfield paired with Barkley would go a long way.
More NFL: Eagles Called Top Landing Spot For Surprisingly Available Star Safety