Eagles Today

Exploding CB Market Helps Explain Eagles' Offseason

The Eagles are preparing to pay some big-money extensions in upcoming seasons.

John McMullen

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after an interception during the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after an interception during the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - If you want the best explanation of the Eagles’ “maintenance offseason,” you can find it on the NFL cornerback market, where the high-water mark was reset twice in a week.

First, an extension for Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, a player Philadelphia had significant interest in during the 2021 draft process, set the new bar with a four-year, $100 deal with the Panthers.

That $25M average annual value the talented Horn, 25, received held up for a week before Houston extended its star CB1, Derek Stingley, on a three-year, $90M extension, raising the AAV measure $5M in seven days.

Free agency is never just about the moment and the Eagles understand the potential unveiled by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at CB as rookies during the 2024-25 Super Bowl-winning campaign.

If Mitchell plays up to his rookie standard through the next two seasons he will be first eligible for an extension after the 2026 season with a salary cap that has conservatively grown by $40M over that span, something that will make an AAV of $30M seem quaint for the top players at outside corner position.

DeJean’s potential is also astronomical with perhaps a more difficult negotiation looming because of his versatility.

In between those projections, the Eagles will have to set the market for second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter at the defensive tackle position, and Pro Bowl center Can Jurgens. Big money could also be in line for edge rusher Nolan Smith and safety Reed Blankenship.

All of that is why the Eagles are letting bigger-money players out the door for potential compensatory picks this offseason and staying disciplined with one-year, cost-effective deals to the incoming so that the formula is not affected.

The difficult decisions were paying Milton Williams and Josh Sweat now vs. Carter and Smith down the road, not the upside of Moro Ojomo or the clearance aisle potential of Joshua Uche.

MORE NFL: Eagles Signed Two TEs In Phase II Of Free Agency; What It Means

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News