Falcons Predicted To Sign Former Eagles Fan-Favorite, Super Bowl Champ
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly got a good look at the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
Philadelphia took on the Falcons on Monday night and lost in disappointing fashion, 22-21. The Eagles seemed to have the game in hand, but things changed and Philadelphia suffered its first loss of the season.
With two weeks of the 2024 National Football League regular season now behind us, teams are starting to get a better sense of their biggest weaknesses. Bleacher Report's scouting department put together a list of each team's biggest needs with solutions to fix them. Bleacher Report linked former Eagles fan-favorite Jalen Mills to the Falcons as a way to bolster the secondary.
"Add Now: DB Jalen Mills," Bleacher Report said. "The Falcons secondary is pretty beaten up with safety DeMarcco Hellams beginning the season on injured reserve and cornerback Antonio Hamilton dealing with a groin injury through the first two weeks. Adding Mills to the practice squad or active roster would be a smart move, seeing as he has experience playing safety, outside corner, and nickel."
Mills is looking for a new opportunity and certainly could make an impact for a secondary-needy team. He appeared in all 17 games with the New England Patriots last season and made eight starts. He has been a starter in the National Football League and should get another opportunity very soon. He is just 30 years old and could help a team like the Falcons in the near future.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Gives Hope That AJ Brown Won't Miss Significant Time