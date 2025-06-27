Familiarity Led Eagles To Prove-It Player
PHILADELPHIA - In the real world, familiarity often breeds contempt.
In the NFL, the opposite can be true, especially if a familiar player flashes some success against a particular opponent.
Enter Azeez Ojulari, the top money-earner in the Eagles’ clearance-aisle offseason, after signing a one-year deal worth up to $4 million to join what needs to be a revamped edge rotation on Vic Fangio’s defense.
Entering training camp next month, Ojulari, 25, figures to start the process as the No. 3 man in the rotation behind ascending third-year player Nolan Smith and second-year hopeful Jalyx Hunt. Pushing behind Ojulari will be fellow prove-it signing Josh Uche, and perhaps sixth-round pick Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
“I feel good about Nolan,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked about his pass rushers. “I think we’ll feel good about Jalyx now that he’s gonna get a lot of reps and develop. He played good for us down the stretch last year, and played a lot, as you saw, so I feel good about those two guys, and I think they’ll continue to improve. We’ve got Uche, we’ve got Azeez, we’ve got three other guys there.
"I think we’ll be fine.”
Philadelphia's familiarity with Ojulari came on two fronts. The Eagles were interested in the former SEC star since his days at Georgia and in the lead-up to the 2021 draft when the New York Giants selected him at No. 50 overall.
That draft was very successful for GM Howie Roseman, who first selected playmaking receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall before securing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson at No. 37 and breakout defensive tackle Milton Williams at No. 73, a player who just secured the richest contract in New England Patriots history during free agency.
So while there was no buyer’s remorse by the Eagles, that doesn’t mean they soured on Ojulari, who flashed at times with the Giants, especially against Philadelphia.
Of Ojulari’s 22 career sacks entering the 2025 season, five of them came in six games against the Eagles.
“It’s fairly apparent that we spent a lot of time scouting the SEC players and certainly Georgia defensive players,” Roseman said earlier this spring. “So [Ojulari] is a guy that we felt like we were very familiar with from college, competing against him in the NFC East.”
The issue with Ojulari in recent seasons has been injuries as the fifth-year pro has missed 22 of a potential 51 games over the past three seasons. In 2024, Ojulari played in 11 games and accumulated six sacks.
The Eagles are clearly betting on the injury worm turning for a player that is still young and athletic with upside.
“In my past, I’ve had ups and downs with injuries and trying to put that behind me this year,” Ojulari said. “Continue to do everything I can to stay on the field and be 100% healthy.”
