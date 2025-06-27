Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Emerging Defender Lands At No. 18
PHILADELPHIA - A sophomore spike in both playing time and production has many predicting big things for third-year Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo entering the 2025 season.
The University of Texas product, who will turn 24 during training camp, is in line for an even bigger role in 2025 in the wake of Milton Williams’ defection to New England in free agency.
Ojomo, a seventh-round draft pick in 2023, showed serious signs on the pass-rushing front as a rotational player during the Super Bowl LIX-winning campaign, something that was good enough for him to finish No. 18 on Eagles On SI’s annual Top 25 players on the roster heading toward training camp in July.
EOSI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.
The idea is to determine the best pure football players on perhaps the NFL’s most talented roster. Impact (the quarterback would also be No. 1 in any city) is not what the last is about. It’s basically Bill Belichick rules in trying to determine who does their particular job the best.
As a rookie in 2023, Ojomo was essentially redshirted, playing in only 68 defensive snaps the entire season.
Fletcher Cox’s retirement after the 2023 campaign meant Williams and Ojomo were elevated a notch and both ran with the baton. In Ojomo’s case, his snap count spiked to 388 with 102 more in the postseason, and the Texas product was often a pest, generating 22 pressures.
Meanwhile, Ojomo’s pass-rushing win rate of 18.2% not only topped Williams (17.6%), it was also second-best in the NFL to Chris Jones’ 18.8%, albeit with the limited sample size.
A major key to the success of both Williams and Ojomo last season was the constant double-teams that emerging superstar Jalen Carter often generated, and Ojomo will continue to enjoy that luxury moving forward.
Ojomo’s status on the current team was a consensus between McMullen with Kracz, with the Nigerian native landing at No. 19 on both lists, generating 14 total points. That consistency helped push Ojomo up one place on the combined final rankings.
