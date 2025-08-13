Finally Able To Showcase Speed, Eagles Second-Year Player Opening Eyes
PHILADELPHIA – It was like a bolt of lightning on a perfect summer night. One, because it was totally unexpected, but that’s usually the way long punt returns are. Two, because of the player who flashed.
It was Ainias Smith who tilted the game in the Eagles’ favor, setting up a late touchdown in the first half with a 46-yard punt return in the final minute of the first half. It allowed the Eagles to score a pair of touchdowns in a span of 58 seconds to take a 10-point lead into halftime of what would become a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night.
This was the Smith the Eagles thought they were getting last year when they drafted him in the fifth round out of Texas A&M.
“Kudos to him,” said special team coordinator Michael Clay. “He's worked really hard in terms of his feet being a little bit faster to the catch point right there, and he's taking it seriously. …So, a lot of the credit goes to him of kind of taking on that role, what could I do better from year one to year two in terms of my return skills, and that's just him doing the little fundamental things right, racing to the spot first, being able to tuck it and catch it first, then get vertical, then I could get to the outside.”
Smith didn’t get to be the player the Eagles had hoped they were getting in part because of an injury that limited him during the spring and continued into training camp. Clay also said that Smith works after practice with punter Braden Mann shagging punts.
“I believe that it adds great value for me when it comes to being able to play receiver, punt return, kick return, special teams in general, I feel like it's the name of the game,” said Smith. “If I can go ahead and make my way on special teams, I’m all for it.”
He’s even working on his offense, spotted after one practice working with Jalen Hurts long after practice ended.
"I mean, just last year he was battling an injury early on in the spring and kind of coming back and then this year he's been healthy and just been able to be himself,” said receivers coach Aaron Moorehead. “Natural quickness and power coming out of his body. He's got good speed and last year, I don't know that he was really able to showcase that.
“So not early in camp, and as the year went on, he got better, as he got healthier. But this year he's been doing a really good job in being able to kind of feel like himself. Sometimes in camp, that's half the battle, just feeling like yourself and being able to showcase everything you got to the best of your ability.”
Smith is making a case to make the 53-man roster. It could come down to whether the Eagles keep five or six receivers and if Darius Cooper continues to muscle his way into the conversation.
“At the end of the day, it’s an interview every single day,” said Smith. “You’re either interviewing for this team, or you’re interviewing for the next team. I’m not really looking at it as a big deal.”