Eagles-Browns Practices: Six Matchups To Watch
PHILADELPHIA – There isn’t another team that the Eagles have had more joint practices with than the Cleveland Browns since Nick Sirianni became the head coach in 2021. This week, when the Browns visit for practices Wednesday and Thursday, will mark the third time the two teams have met in August.
Three years ago, the Eagles went to Cleveland’s facility. The Browns came to the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex two years ago and will do so again this week.
Here are six matchups to watch in practices that promise to be intense and physical:
Jalen Carter vs. Joel Bitonio/Wyatt Teller. Carter talked about learning to play more on the right side of the defensive line to balance out his usual work on the left side. When he lines up to the right, he will face Bitonio, on the left it will be Teller.
Teller is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team AP All-Pro. Bitonio has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven seasons and is a two-time AP All-Pro first-team pick and a second-team selection three times in that span. They are two of the game's best at their position. Carter is, too.
Lane Johnson/Jordan Mailata vs. Myles Garrett. These three have gone against each other many times in the past, including joint practices. Eagles defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo played with Garrett last year.
“He’s a freak of nature,” said Okoronkwo. “Some things you see him do, you don’t need to try to replicate some of that stuff because you won’t be able to do it in a million years. Guy was made in a lab.” You could say the same about Johnson and Malaita.
Jihaad Campbell vs. David Njoku. Campbell won’t have the sole responsibility of covering the Browns’ veteran tight end, but it will be a good test for the rookie, as it will be for fellow rookie Smael Mondon and second-year player Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. Cooper DeJean could even get some reps against Njoku.
Saquon Barkley vs. the entire Browns defense. The Eagles’ 2,000-yard rusher was bottled up by Cleveland in last year’s Week 6 matchup, with Barkley held to what turned out to be a season-low 47 yards rushing.
Vic Fangio vs. Jim Schwartz. Both defensive coordinators won Super Bowls with the Eagles and are two of the very best at what they do. It should be a good chess match when the first-team defenses for each team go against the first-team offenses and second-team offenses.
Quinyon Mithell vs. Jerry Jeudy/Dionte Johnson. The Browns aren’t deep at receiver, but these two are fast enough and elusive enough to give the Eagles’ top cornerback a good challenge.
More NFL: Eagles Will Learn More About Browns Rookie QB At Practice This Week