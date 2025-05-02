Finally Together: Eagles' QBs Coach Get His Opportunity With Kyle McCord
PHILADELPHIA - Scot Loeffler has believed in Eagles rookie quarterback Kyle McCord since the eighth grade.
And the veteran coach has the receipts to prove it. Loeffler, then the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boston College, offered McCord, the 181st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last week, his first college scholarship even before McCord started playing his high school ball at St. Joe’s Prep in Philadelphia.
"We go way back,” McCord said at the Eagles’ rookie camp on Friday when asked about his new QB coach. “When I was in eighth grade, he was at Boston College and he offered me a scholarship in eighth grade, so I've known him forever.
“And we've kept in touch, too. He's one of the few college coaches that I didn't play for that I still have a lot of conversations with. And now to be playing for him. I mean you never know how your paths are gonna cross and so it would be in his first year [in the NFL] and obviously my first year in the NFL.
“Being together is pretty sweet."
McCord had bigger fish to fry at the college level first, starring at national powerhouse Ohio State before finishing up by setting a host of ACC passing records at Syracuse.
Meanwhile, Loeffler eventually went on to become the head coach at Bowling Green from 2019 through 2024 before agreeing to jump to the Eagles to take over for Doug Nussmeier as the quarterbacks coach.
Throughout that journey, Loeffler never lost contact with McCord.
“I was very intentional and loved football. I think he saw that right away, and I think part of the reason he offered me right away was that he saw my mindset around the game,” said McCord.
Last season, neither could have imagined being in Philadelphia together, but Loeffler was still lending an ear to McCord any time he could.
"I mean just this last year at Syracuse I think I talked to him maybe three times throughout the season which is a good amount for someone you're not playing for,” McCord said. “He'd reach out after games and give advice and congratulate me and stuff like that.”
Friday it all came together with Loeffler on the NovaCare Complex practice field, tutoring McCord
“It’s crazy to see it come full circle,” McCord said. “... I'm thankful that he kept in touch. Obviously, not a lot of coaches do that."
MORE NFL: Eagles GM On Building Core: 'This Isn't Like We're Just Putting The Band Back Together'